Hindustan Aeronautics consortium win ISRO order for polar space launch vehicles

Hindustan Aeronautics and L&T consortium has emerged as L1 to make 5 Polar Space Launch Vehicles (PSLVs) for ISRO. The company is the lead partner with L&T sharing the work.

Other vendors too will be involved with the consortium in the manufacturing of the Launch Vehicles. However, the contract is yet to be formalised/ awarded.

ISRO's commercial arm, NSIL has floated the RFP for the said work in December, 2020.

