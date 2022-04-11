Hindustan Aeronautics consortium win ISRO order for polar space launch vehicles

-
Hindustan Aeronautics and L&T consortium has emerged as L1 to make 5 Polar Space Launch Vehicles (PSLVs) for ISRO. The company is the lead partner with L&T sharing the work.
Other vendors too will be involved with the consortium in the manufacturing of the Launch Vehicles. However, the contract is yet to be formalised/ awarded.
ISRO's commercial arm, NSIL has floated the RFP for the said work in December, 2020.
