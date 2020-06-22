Halder Venture standalone net profit declines 43.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.21% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Halder Venture declined 43.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.21% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.082.645.345.911.9213.643.932.200.250.360.430.170.230.330.340.060.170.300.240.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)