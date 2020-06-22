Halder Venture standalone net profit declines 43.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.21% to Rs 2.08 croreNet profit of Halder Venture declined 43.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.21% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.082.64 -21 5.345.91 -10 OPM %1.9213.64 -3.932.20 - PBDT0.250.36 -31 0.430.17 153 PBT0.230.33 -30 0.340.06 467 NP0.170.30 -43 0.240.03 700
