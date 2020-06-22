Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 1356.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.10% to Rs 95.38 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 1356.10% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 95.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.89% to Rs 15.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 437.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 372.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

