Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 1356.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.10% to Rs 95.38 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 1356.10% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 95.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.89% to Rs 15.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 437.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 372.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales95.3888.23 8 437.11372.60 17 OPM %12.9210.88 -10.5011.42 - PBDT9.103.56 156 30.0821.33 41 PBT7.381.34 451 21.5612.57 72 NP5.970.41 1356 15.087.90 91

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 16:27 IST

