Happiest Mind rises on parterning Ilantus Tech

Happiest Minds Technologies rose 1.38% to Rs 549.1 after the IT company said that it has entered into a partnership with Ilantus Technologies to enhance its identity and access management capabilities.

The partnership enables Happiest Minds to manage and safeguard an organization's intellectual property from Identity and Access theft while enhancing their risk and regulatory governance landscape.

The partnership with Ilantus is in line with the vision to strengthen the Identity and Access Management within organizations by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning to have comprehensive visibility to the vulnerabilities arising from Identity and Access exposure from internal and external factors. As a reseller and partner of Ilantus Technologies, Happiest Minds is committed to minimizing the risk factor arising from identity and access thefts while improving customer experience, the company said in a statement.

Ram Mohan, CEO of Infrastructure Management & Security Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are pleased to partner with Ilantus Technologies, a world leader in Cloud Identity solutions for the mid-market. Happiest Minds continue to enhance our IAM service portfolio by continually adding niche and cutting-edge partners. And this strategic alliance with Ilantus Technologies will further cement our conviction to provide enhanced-faster-flexible next-gen IAM Services to our customers across geographies and verticals."

Happiest Mind Technologies is an IT services provider. It leverages a spectrum of technologies such as: Big Data Analytics, AI & Cognitive Computing, Internet of Things, Cloud, Security, SDN-NFV, Blockchain, Automation including RPA, etc.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 23.7% to Rs 42.15 crore on 5.47% increase in revenue to Rs 192.84 crore in Q3 December 2020 (Q3 FY21) over Q2 September 2020 (Q2 FY21).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)