NBCC (India) signs MoU with NIT, Patna

NBCC (India) has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 5 March 2021 with National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna for supervision of construction and development of institute campus, hostel and residential buildings, at NIT Patna.

NBCC is the project management consultant (PMC) for this project of value Rs 468 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 March 2021.

Separately, NBCC (India) on Thursday, 11 March 2021, announced that it has awarded two separate work orders to Backbone Construction-Sangeeta Engineering & Contracts (JV) and Hayagrev Civil Engineering.

The Backbone Construction-Sangeeta Engineering & Contracts JV has been awarded an order for construction of cooling tower (NDCT) CT-1 for Yadadri Thermal Power Station, (5x800 MW), TSGENCO in Telangana for a total contract value of Rs 45.26 crore.

Hayagrev Civil Engineering has been awarded an order for construction of cooling tower (NDCT) CT-3 & 5 for Yadadri Thermal Power Station, (5x800 MW), TSGENCO in Telangana for a total contract value of Rs 98.74 crore.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The firm operates through three segment viz., project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development & engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in the company.

Shares of NBCC (India) fell 0.20% close at Rs 49.30 on BSE yesterday, 11 March 2021. The Indian stock market is shut today (11 March 2021) on account of Mahashivratri.

