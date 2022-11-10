Happiest Minds partners CredQuant to drive ESG transformation in BFSI

This collaboration with CredQuant will help BFSI customers in addressing ESG screening, rating models, sustainability reporting, impact reporting and carbon footprint.

Happiest Minds Technologies announced its partnership with CredQuant, Singapore's leading ESG solution provider for BFSI customers, taking a leap in digitally transforming data, risk and regulatory complexity to empower clients in making sustainable investment decisions.

This collaboration with CredQuant will help BFSI customers in addressing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Screening, ESG Rating Models, Sustainability Disclosures & Reporting, Impact Reporting and Carbon Footprint (Scope-1/2/3).

In addition, the partnership aims to implement, configure & customize the ESG Screener to cloud lending/underwriting/claims managements solution; build customized ESG report of prospective customers to get real-time connectivity to cloud Lending and integration with external & internal systems.

Rajiv Shah, executive board member & CEO, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies said, "At Happiest Minds, we are committed to drive sustainable transformation with target-based actions, one of the vision statements of the Company is 'to be known for our ESG standards'. The alliance with CredQuant is a step ahead in Happiest Minds' ESG journey wherein our BFSI customers will be poised to accelerate their digital transformation through the ESG-lens, propelling their sustainable agenda. We look forward to a futuristic journey together with our added capabilities to follow a compliance led and resilient ESG strategy in building innovative and sustainable business solutions."

The partnership will help develop ESG - Enterprise data hub/data management in cloud; provide ESG as IaaS which will include edge computing; cache; high availability, containerization, auto-scaling; monitoring & alerting operational intelligence and provide post implementation support & managed Services. This will support BFSI customers in integrating ESG concerns and factors into core business, assessment of ESG data carbon footprint, GHG emission and align ESG framework with TCFD, SASB, EU regulations; reporting ESG risk across enterprise and transparency in reporting to the investor community.

Happiest Minds' Technologies enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights.

The IT company reported 5.45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.41 crore on 8.08% increase in net sales to Rs 355.51 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23. Profit before tax stood at Rs 80.11 crore in Q2 FY23, up by 34.9% from Rs 59.35 crore in Q1 FY23.

Shares of Happiest Minds' Technologies fell 0.49% to Rs 971.50 on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

