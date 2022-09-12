Happiest Minds Technologies expands its Noida facility

Happiest Minds Technologies announced the expansion of its Noida facility (Smiles 5) increasing its delivery capacity and leveraging the area's diverse high-technology talent pool.

With the additional facility, the Company will have a capacity of 450 in the NCR region.

This launch closely follows the announcement of Happiest Minds' new office space acquisition in Bengaluru of a grade A 1,600-seater property in July this year and also an expansion in newer locations like Bhubaneswar planned later this year.

