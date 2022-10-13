JUST IN
Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research

To establish molecular testing laboratory

Happiest Minds Technologies announced the inauguration of the molecular testing laboratory established at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru. Happiest Minds has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Institute for establishing the testing lab and 3 ICU Ventilator Beds

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 09:51 IST

