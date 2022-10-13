Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research

To establish molecular testing laboratory

Happiest Minds Technologies announced the inauguration of the molecular testing laboratory established at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru. Happiest Minds has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Institute for establishing the testing lab and 3 ICU Ventilator Beds

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)