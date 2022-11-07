Happiest Minds Technologies becomes a Managed Service Partner for ServiceNow

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to become a Managed Service Partner (MSP) for ServiceNow, with coverage across all its focus geographies for strengthening its IT service offerings.

Happiest Minds is accelerating digital transformation with the ServiceNow solution to enable ITSM, ITOM, ITAM, TPSM, HRSM, ITBM, and investments in emerging spaces like GRC, SecOps, Automation and LCAP.

