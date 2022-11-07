JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for fifth session
Business Standard

Happiest Minds Technologies becomes a Managed Service Partner for ServiceNow

Capital Market 

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to become a Managed Service Partner (MSP) for ServiceNow, with coverage across all its focus geographies for strengthening its IT service offerings.

Happiest Minds is accelerating digital transformation with the ServiceNow solution to enable ITSM, ITOM, ITAM, TPSM, HRSM, ITBM, and investments in emerging spaces like GRC, SecOps, Automation and LCAP.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU