Wipro appoints Christopher Smith as MD for Australia and New Zealand

Wipro announced the appointment of Christopher Smith as the Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand.

Christopher has over two decades of IT and Telecommunications experience in USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

He joins from Telstra, where he was the Group Owner of Telstra Purple, the largest Australian owned technology Services Company.

