L&T Realty to develop 6 million square feet prime office spaces in India

Business Standard

L&T Realty, the Real Estate Development arm of L&T and Singapore-listed CapitaLand India Trust Management, trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), have entered into a non-binding term sheet for a commercial platform to develop close to 6 million square feet (0.56 million square metres) of prime office spaces across Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai in India.

Under this platform, L&T will build and develop office spaces - while CLINT will market the office spaces.

Depending on the completion of these developments, CLINT expects majority of the capital commitment for the projects to start from 2H 2024 onwards. CLINT will acquire the ownership of these properties in a phased manner.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 10:28 IST

