Parag Milk Foods allots 50 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

The Board of Parag Milk Foods at its meeting held on 07 November 2022 has issued and allotted 50,00,000 equity shares each, of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up to Devendra P.

Shah and Netra P. Shah (warrant holders) individually, consequent to the warrant holders having exercised their right for conversion of warrants into equity shares.

Post the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity shares of the Company has increased from 10,73,75,841 equity shares to 11,73,75,841 equity shares.

