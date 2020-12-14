Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Enate

-
To offer enterprise solutions which deliver intelligent automation at scaleHappiest Minds Technologies and Enate, a UK based Robotic Process Orchestration (RPO) solutions company announced a partnership to accelerate the enterprise intelligent automation journey using advanced process orchestration capabilities.
Founded in 2017 by Kit Cox, who is also Enate's Global CEO, Enate's RPO offers a Lite BPM, Workflow and Workforce management platform to help increase efficiencies and streamline operations between human employees and future-of-work technologies such as RPA bots, OCR platforms, NLP/AI/ML technologies, etc. Enate's RPO solution combines with Happiest Minds suite of digital technologies and domain expertise to help enterprises scale up their automation initiatives through smooth integration with RPA, AI, ML, OCR, NLP, and more future-of-work technologies.
Integration of Enate's RPO solution with Happiest Minds platform is ensuring the acceleration of hyperautomation initiatives of our customers. Happiest Minds works with specialized technology partners like Enate to create a scalable automation ecosystem for its global client base," said Rajiv Shah, CEO, Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds.
