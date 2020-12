L&T Technology Services partners with Schindler

For digital and engineering transformation

L&T Technology Services announced that it has been selected by Schindler, the Switzerland-based global leading provider of elevators, escalators, moving walks and related services as one of its key partners to provide innovative digital engineering capabilities.

According to the agreement, L&T Technology Services will provide product development, innovation and engineering services & solutions that will help Schindler to accelerate its digitization and connectivity initiatives.

