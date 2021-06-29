Happiest Minds Technologies ranks #21 among Top 25 Best Companies to Work for in 2021

-
ALSO READ
TCS positioned as a Leader in Managed Workplace Services, North America
Sensex climbs 111 pts, Nifty ends below 15,200; SBI jumps 2.7%, L&T up 1.7%
Datamatics helps UTI Mutual Fund to set-up a paperless digital workplace in record time amid pandemic
Wipro positioned as Leader for Managed Workplace Services in North America and Europe
Preimplantation genetic testing helping at-risk couples minimize risk of chromosomal abnormalities like Down syndrome
-
Happiest Minds Technologies today announced that it is among India's Top 25 Best Companies to Work for in 2021.
This prestigious award was announced by the Great Place to Work Institute, where Happiest Minds was ranked #21 in the largest workplace culture study in the country.
Great Place to Work Institute, is the global authority for creating, sustaining and identifying Best Workplaces on the basis of People Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization. Based on a rigorous assessment of 1,000 plus organizations in India, Happiest Minds was selected to be in the Top 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU