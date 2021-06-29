Happiest Minds Technologies ranks #21 among Top 25 Best Companies to Work for in 2021

Happiest Minds Technologies today announced that it is among India's Top 25 Best Companies to Work for in 2021.

This prestigious award was announced by the Great Place to Work Institute, where Happiest Minds was ranked #21 in the largest workplace culture study in the country.

Great Place to Work Institute, is the global authority for creating, sustaining and identifying Best Workplaces on the basis of People Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization. Based on a rigorous assessment of 1,000 plus organizations in India, Happiest Minds was selected to be in the Top 25.

