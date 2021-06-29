Parag Milk Foods launches Pride of cows Fat Free milk

Parag Milk Foods today forayed into the Fat-free milk variant under their premium milk brand Pride of Cows. The company plans on expanding their Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farm, which supplies milk exclusively under 'Pride of Cows' brand, to more than 15,000 cows by 2026 and is therefore expanding the portfolio under this brand to create market for increased milk being produced.

The Pride of cows Fat Free milk would be distributed across Mumbai, Pune, Surat and Delhi from 28 June 2021. It is priced at Rs 120/- per liter in Mumbai, Pune and Surat. In Delhi, it is priced at Rs 140/- per liter.

