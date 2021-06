Birlasoft's VINCI wins Business Transformation Award

Organized by the Mint and TechCircle

Birlasoft announced that Value IN Customer's Interest (VINCI) - one of its transformational business solutions has won the Business Transformation Award organized by the Mint and TechCircle, under the category of 'Revenue Generation for Customer Experience.'

The assessment committee evaluated Birlasoft's transformational business solution - VINCI, among 400+ entries from national and global enterprises, based on five key pillars of business transformation.

