Intellect to facilitate AI transformation of SJP's investment division

Intellect SEEC, the InsurTech specialist from Intellect Design Arena, announced that St. James's Place (SJP) Wealth Management, has selected the company as their Strategic AI Transformation Partner for SJP's Investment division.

Intellect was selected because of their strong capabilities, resources and talent to support SJP on their AI & ML journeys and help them achieve greater efficiencies in Investment operations.

This pure AI Transformation win strengthens their existing partnership with SJP and further validates Intellect's place in the industry, as a preferred digital transformation partner for insurance and financial services companies.

SJP's Investment Division is embarking on a strategic journey to build an 'Intelligent Investment Hub' that leverages AI/ML. This will be built on top of their Investment Data hub, which is already being developed with support from Intellect on Snowflake using Matillion. This hub is expected to deal with Intelligence about Fund Performance, analysts' reactions/sentiments, automated fund comparison and commentary, auto-generation of fund fact sheets as well as ESG intelligence, including climate change response, carbon emissions and responsible investments.

