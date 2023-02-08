JUST IN
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 516.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.71% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 516.67% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.71% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.080.82 32 OPM %52.7830.49 -PBDT0.620.29 114 PBT0.460.15 207 NP0.370.06 517

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:42 IST

