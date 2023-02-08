Jocil standalone net profit rises 33.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 192.81 crore

Net profit of Jocil rose 33.53% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 192.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 172.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.192.81172.302.192.184.523.922.972.232.231.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)