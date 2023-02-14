Hardwyn India standalone net profit rises 230.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.61% to Rs 34.73 crore

Net profit of Hardwyn India rose 230.30% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.61% to Rs 34.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.34.7323.069.426.553.271.353.271.323.270.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)