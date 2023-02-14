Hardwyn India standalone net profit rises 230.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 50.61% to Rs 34.73 croreNet profit of Hardwyn India rose 230.30% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.61% to Rs 34.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.7323.06 51 OPM %9.426.55 -PBDT3.271.35 142 PBT3.271.32 148 NP3.270.99 230
