Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 78.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 334.42 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance declined 78.82% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 334.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 352.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.334.42352.6244.9760.3921.5888.9414.1385.2514.1766.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)