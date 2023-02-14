JUST IN
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 78.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 334.42 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance declined 78.82% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 334.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 352.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales334.42352.62 -5 OPM %44.9760.39 -PBDT21.5888.94 -76 PBT14.1385.25 -83 NP14.1766.89 -79

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

