Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 78.82% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Finance partners with CRIF to enhance customer onboarding experience
Mahindra & Mahindra announces cessation of Mahindra Tractor Assembly Inc.
Mahindra Finance gains after tieup with India Post
Mahindra Finance disbursement climbs 75% YoY in Nov'22
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services partners with India Post Payments Bank
-
Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 334.42 croreNet profit of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance declined 78.82% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 334.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 352.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales334.42352.62 -5 OPM %44.9760.39 -PBDT21.5888.94 -76 PBT14.1385.25 -83 NP14.1766.89 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU