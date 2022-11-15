Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit declines 87.91% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers declined 87.91% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales031.93 -100 OPM %07.92 -PBDT0.403.67 -89 PBT0.183.44 -95 NP0.262.15 -88
