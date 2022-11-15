Lactose (India) standalone net profit declines 71.88% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 13.17 croreNet profit of Lactose (India) declined 71.88% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.1710.84 21 OPM %17.9224.45 -PBDT1.251.49 -16 PBT0.080.37 -78 NP0.090.32 -72
