Lactose (India) standalone net profit declines 71.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Lactose (India) declined 71.88% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.1710.8417.9224.451.251.490.080.370.090.32

