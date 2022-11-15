JUST IN
Business Standard

Sterling Guaranty & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Sterling Guaranty & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.02 150 OPM %40.00-50.00 -PBDT0.02-0.01 LP PBT0.02-0.01 LP NP0.02-0.01 LP

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:58 IST

