Sterling Guaranty & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Sterling Guaranty & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.050.0240.00-50.000.02-0.010.02-0.010.02-0.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)