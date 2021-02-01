Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd in demand

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 30.7, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.05% in last one year as compared to a 18.43% drop in NIFTY and a 6.32% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.7, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 13865.85. The Sensex is at 47519.94, up 2.67%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has slipped around 6.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1650.1, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

