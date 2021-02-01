ICICI Bank Ltd soars 6.37%, rises for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 571.2, up 6.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.79% in last one year as compared to a 18.43% gain in NIFTY and a 5.04% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 571.2, up 6.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 13865.85. The Sensex is at 47519.94, up 2.67%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 7.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30565.5, up 3.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 332.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 217.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 594, up 9.96% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 10.79% in last one year as compared to a 18.43% gain in NIFTY and a 5.04% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 30.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)