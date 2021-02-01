Federal Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 73.55, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.8% in last one year as compared to a 18.43% jump in NIFTY and a 5.04% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30565.5, up 3.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 387.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

