Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.3, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.56% slide in NIFTY and a 6.44% slide in the Nifty IT index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.3, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0% on the day, quoting at 18483.95. The Sensex is at 62245.09, down 0.04%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 2.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2047.45, up 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

