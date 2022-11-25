Indian Energy Exchange Ltd soars 2.35%, up for third straight session

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is quoting at Rs 150.4, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.07% in last one year as compared to a 8.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.05% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 150.4, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0% on the day, quoting at 18483.95. The Sensex is at 62245.09, down 0.04%. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd has risen around 7.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19277, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151.75, up 2.19% on the day. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is down 40.07% in last one year as compared to a 8.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.05% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 44.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)