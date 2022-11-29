Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.55, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.25% in last one year as compared to a 9.92% drop in NIFTY and a 3.5% drop in the Nifty IT.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.55, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 18668.05. The Sensex is at 62860.07, up 0.57%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has risen around 3.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2097.95, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 54.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

