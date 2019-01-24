Hathway Cable & Datacom standalone net profit declines 73.02% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 134.85 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 73.02% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 134.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 138.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales134.85138.65 -3 OPM %38.0443.32 -PBDT39.2948.44 -19 PBT6.4423.87 -73 NP6.4423.87 -73

