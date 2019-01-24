SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit rises 24.24% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 10.54% to Rs 10.27 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) rose 24.24% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.54% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.2711.48 -11 OPM %21.1321.08 -PBDT2.492.47 1 PBT2.242.18 3 NP1.641.32 24

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:46 IST

