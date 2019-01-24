SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit rises 24.24% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit rises 195.16% in the September 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech standalone net profit rises 9233.33% in the June 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 3123.08% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.54% to Rs 10.27 croreNet profit of SagarSoft (India) rose 24.24% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.54% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.2711.48 -11 OPM %21.1321.08 -PBDT2.492.47 1 PBT2.242.18 3 NP1.641.32 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU