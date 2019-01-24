JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NIIT consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 12.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.30% to Rs 1091.63 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 12.57% to Rs 192.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 170.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 1091.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1026.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1091.631026.97 6 OPM %28.8127.55 -PBDT322.37291.46 11 PBT281.77251.89 12 NP192.10170.65 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements