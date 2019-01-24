VST Industries standalone net profit rises 11.41% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.61% to Rs 292.65 croreNet profit of VST Industries rose 11.41% to Rs 55.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 49.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 292.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 238.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales292.65238.69 23 OPM %29.4933.47 -PBDT96.3685.34 13 PBT86.2975.98 14 NP55.4449.76 11
