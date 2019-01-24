Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 32.45% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 20.57% to Rs 242.30 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 32.45% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 20.57% to Rs 242.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 305.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales242.30305.05 -21 OPM %5.543.65 -PBDT10.368.39 23 PBT8.526.60 29 NP5.474.13 32

