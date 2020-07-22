Hatsun Agro climbs after decent Q1 numbers

Hatsun Agro Products jumped 5.81% to Rs 675.30 after the company reported a 9.6% rise in net profit to Rs 56.1 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 51.19 crore posted in Q1 June 2019.

Revenue for operations for quarter ending 30 June 2020 stood at Rs 1279.27 crore, falling 10.11% over Rs 1423.22 crore in the same period last year. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 21 July 2020.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 82.84 crore in Q1 June 2020, rising 6.6% from Rs 77.69 crore in the same period last year. Total tax expense remained flat at Rs 26.73 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 26.50 crore in corresponding period last year.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, which includes a one time special dividend of Rs 4 per equity share on the occasion of Golden Jubilee (50th Year) celebrations of the company. The company set 29 July 2020 as record date for interim dividend.

Hatsun Agro Products is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and marketing of ice cream and milk and dairy based products. The company sells its products under the brands Arun Icecreams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Curd, Hatsun Paneer, Hatsun Ghee and Hatsun Dairy Whitener.

