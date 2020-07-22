Energy stocks spurt

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 53.78 points or 0.9% at 6005.19 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 3.97%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.26%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.24%),Oil India Ltd (up 0.68%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.48%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 0.37%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.18%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.12%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 3%), Aban Offshore Ltd (down 2.9%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2.5%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 85.45 or 0.23% at 37844.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.6 points or 0.18% at 11141.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 27.72 points or 0.21% at 12918.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.1 points or 0.02% at 4474.68.

On BSE,718 shares were trading in green, 1028 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

