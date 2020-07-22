CSB Bank's total deposits rise 7% in Q1

The private sector lender on Tuesday (21 July) said its total deposits grew 7.51% year-on-year to Rs 16337.95 crore in Q1 June 2020.

Out of the total deposits, CASA deposits jumped by 11.79% to Rs 4,775.63 crore from Rs 4,271.90 crore in Q1 June 2019 while term deposits grew 5.83% to Rs 11,562.32 crore year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter.

Advances against gold & gold jewellery jumped 28.32% to Rs 3843.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Gross advances were up 4.88% year on year to Rs 11,434.65 crore. Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) improved to 230.03% in Q1 June 2020 from 223.11% during the same period last year.

Shares of CSB Bank were up 3.83% at Rs 188.20. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 186.55 to Rs 192.05 so far during the day.

CSB Bank is an Indian private sector bank with its headquarters at Kerala, India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)