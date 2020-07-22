JUST IN
CBIC & CBDT Sign MoU To Facilitate Exchange Of Data And Information On Automatic And Regular Basis
Healthcare stocks edge higher

Capital Market 

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 163.32 points or 0.97% at 17071.15 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 4.54%), Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd (up 3.76%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 3.23%),Alembic Ltd (up 2.92%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 2.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Biocon Ltd (up 2.67%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.54%), Granules India Ltd (up 2.19%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 2.15%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd (up 2.14%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.52%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 3.1%), and Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.56%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 85.45 or 0.23% at 37844.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.6 points or 0.18% at 11141.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 27.72 points or 0.21% at 12918.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.1 points or 0.02% at 4474.68.

On BSE,718 shares were trading in green, 1028 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 10:00 IST

