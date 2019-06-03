Hatsun Agro Product acquires Cattle Feed unit in Solapur

has completed the acquisition of a Cattle Feed unit located at Chandolewadi, Tai Sangola, Dist.

Solapur, having a production capacity of 100 Tonnes per day on an outright asset purchase basis for consideration of Rs 10 crore.

This acquisition will result in increase in the of cattle feed "Santosa" from its present 900 tonnes per day to 1000 tonnes per day.

