Canara Bank gets revision in credit ratings

From Fitch RatingsCanara Bank has received revision in credit ratings from Fitch Ratings as under -
1. Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings( IDR) - Affirmed at ' BBB - '; Outlook Stable
2. Short-Term IDR - Affirmed at 'F3'
3. Viability Ratin2 (VR) - Downgraded To 'bb-' from 'bb
5 Support Rating Floor - Affirmed at ' BBB - '
6 USD 2.0 billion medium-term note programme - Affirmed at ' BBB - '
7 USD 1.0 billion senior unsecured notes - Affirmed at ' BBB - '
