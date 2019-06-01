Star Paper Mills announces change in CFO

-
ALSO READ
Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Star Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 91.43% in the March 2019 quarter
JK Tyre & Industries appoints Sanjeev Aggarwal as CFO
Usha Martin appoints Anirban Sanyal as CFO
Infosys hires ex-Airtel honcho Nilanjan Roy as CFO
-
With effect from 01 June 2019Star Paper Mills announced that the term of Praveen Kumar Agrawal's term as CFO of the company has expired on 31 May 2019 after attaining the age of superannuation. The company at its board meeting held on 29 May 2019 has designated Sandeep Kumar Rastogi as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company w.e.f 1 June, 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU