Star Paper Mills announces change in CFO

With effect from 01 June 2019

Star Paper Mills announced that the term of Praveen Kumar Agrawal's term as CFO of the company has expired on 31 May 2019 after attaining the age of superannuation. The company at its board meeting held on 29 May 2019 has designated Sandeep Kumar Rastogi as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company w.e.f 1 June, 2019.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 14:38 IST

