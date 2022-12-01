Hatsun Agro soars as board to decide rights issue terms

Hatsun Agro Product surged 10.21% to Rs 982.50 after the company said a special committee of the board will decide terms of rights share issue on 3 December 2022.

The rights issue committee of the board of Hatsun Agro Product is scheduled to meet on 3 December 2022, to decide the terms and conditions and other related matters in connection with the rights issue of equity shares. This will include the determination of rights issue price, issue size, rights entitlement ratio, record date, etc.

Earlier on 19 September 2022, the company's board approved raising Rs 400 crore through rights issue of equity shares.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 48.26% to Rs 42.48 crore on 7.36% rise in net sales to Rs 1747.73 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

