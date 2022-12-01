Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 240.59 points or 0.71% at 34086.84 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.4%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.62%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.61%),AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.45%),Timken India Ltd (up 1.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.4%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.15%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.91%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.87%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.78%).

On the other hand, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.89%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.49%), and KNR Constructions Ltd (down 0.44%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 399.41 or 0.63% at 63499.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.75 points or 0.59% at 18868.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.29 points or 0.69% at 29722.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.44 points or 0.41% at 9199.67.

On BSE,1970 shares were trading in green, 834 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

