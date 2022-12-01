Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 169.82 points or 0.84% at 20427.52 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.66%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.75%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.41%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.6%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.38%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.21%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.33%), turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 399.41 or 0.63% at 63499.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.75 points or 0.59% at 18868.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.29 points or 0.69% at 29722.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.44 points or 0.41% at 9199.67.

On BSE,1970 shares were trading in green, 834 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

