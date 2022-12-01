Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 666.4 points or 2.18% at 31177.5 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Subex Ltd (up 7.82%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 5%),Ramco Systems Ltd (up 4.7%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 4.44%),Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 4.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NELCO Ltd (up 4.24%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 4.05%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.93%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.73%), and Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.67%).

On the other hand, Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 2.34%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 1.16%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 399.41 or 0.63% at 63499.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.75 points or 0.59% at 18868.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.29 points or 0.69% at 29722.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.44 points or 0.41% at 9199.67.

On BSE,1970 shares were trading in green, 834 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

