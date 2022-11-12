Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 1250.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vascon Engineers standalone net profit rises 535.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 56.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 562.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 30.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Incon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 24.68% to Rs 23.39 croreNet profit of Hawa Engineers rose 1250.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 23.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.3918.76 25 OPM %4.453.04 -PBDT0.490.45 9 PBT0.270.24 13 NP0.270.02 1250
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU