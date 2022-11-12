JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 166.93% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 1250.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.68% to Rs 23.39 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 1250.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 23.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.3918.76 25 OPM %4.453.04 -PBDT0.490.45 9 PBT0.270.24 13 NP0.270.02 1250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU