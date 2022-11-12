Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 1250.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.68% to Rs 23.39 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 1250.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 23.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.23.3918.764.453.040.490.450.270.240.270.02

