Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.40% to Rs 7.61 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits declined 86.96% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.617.223.295.960.170.350.040.230.030.23

