Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 166.93% in the September 2022 quarter
Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.40% to Rs 7.61 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits declined 86.96% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.617.22 5 OPM %3.295.96 -PBDT0.170.35 -51 PBT0.040.23 -83 NP0.030.23 -87

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:41 IST

