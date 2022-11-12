Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 41.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.23% to Rs 368.49 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 41.15% to Rs 44.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.23% to Rs 368.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 276.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

