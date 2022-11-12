Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 41.15% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 62.04% in the March 2022 quarter
Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 67.03% in the September 2022 quarter
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 57.95% in the September 2022 quarter
Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the September 2022 quarter
Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 33.23% to Rs 368.49 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars rose 41.15% to Rs 44.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.23% to Rs 368.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 276.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales368.49276.58 33 OPM %19.6816.43 -PBDT81.3454.45 49 PBT66.1740.39 64 NP44.0131.18 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU