JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 166.93% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 41.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.23% to Rs 368.49 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 41.15% to Rs 44.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.23% to Rs 368.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 276.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales368.49276.58 33 OPM %19.6816.43 -PBDT81.3454.45 49 PBT66.1740.39 64 NP44.0131.18 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU